Area power outages due to winter blast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Area power outages due to winter blast

Posted: Updated:

Crews with Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative are working to restore power to customers in Sequatchie and Bledsoe Counties.

The latest figures show 750 customers in Sequatchie County are without power and 159 customers in Bledsoe.

Stay with Channel 3 for the latest on this story.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.