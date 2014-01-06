With the snow gone, now we focus on temps, ice, and wind

(WRCB) - Good Monday. While we saw 1"-2" of snow on the Cumberland Plateau, the valleys saw primarily wet snow mixed with sleet and rain.



The front has now passed through, and while I can't say we won't see another flurry or two, the primary snow event is over.



Now our attention turns to the next threats with this winter system.



We have a WIND ADVISORY and WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect through the day. Temps will be in the teens through most of the day, and winds will be blowing strong from the northwest at 15-25 mph. That will create wind chill values in the single digits through the day.



Ice is another concern. You will notice what I call "cheese grater" ice on cars and porches this morning where sleet has fallen and frozen on contact with elevated surfaces.



Untreated roads will be a concern all day as well. The winds may have dried up some of the moisture, but patches of ice, especially on back roads, are almost certain.



Our high today will reach 22 degrees, and ten the cold, polar air will really take hold with our low tonight dropping into the single digits. I am calling for a record low of 5 in Chattanooga. The old record was 9.



We will stay sunny and cold through Wednesday morning, then much warmer and wetter weather will move in. Highs for the second half of the week will climb into the 40s and 50s with rain showers likely Thursday through Sunday. DAVID KARNES



MONDAY PLANNER:



8am... Partly Cloudy / Windy, 16



Noon... Sunny / Windy, 21



3pm... Sunny / Windy, 22



6pm... Clear / Breezy, 15



9pm... Clear / Breezy, 11