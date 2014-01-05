Protect your pets from the cold weather

The American Veterinary Medical Association warns animals can experience hypothermia too. The warning signs range from anxious behavior, whining or shivering.

AMMA *doesn't recommend keeping your pet outdoors below 30 degrees for long periods of time. They also say putting warm clothes on them is helpful when the temperatures drop.

Local pet owners shopping at PetSmart on Gunbarrel Rd were picking up scarves, sweaters and heated dog bowls for their 4-legged-friends.

Andy Parnel says, I got mine a coat, it's not silly. They do have fur but when its 10 degrees outside that is not going to help a whole lot."

