CPD investigate early morning stabbing

Chattanooga Police Officers were dispatched to a local hospital on a stabbing victim.

 Upon arrival Officers received information that 28-year-old Angelic King had suffered to stab wounds to the chest area and was listed in serious critical condition.

The scene of the incident was found at 2300 E. 18th St. There is no suspect information at this time.

