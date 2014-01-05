Man in critical condition after being shot in stomach

On Saturday, January 4 just after 9:30 Chattanooga Police Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2800 Dodds Avenue

Upon arrival Officers found 50-year-old Antonio Beavers suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Beavers was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. Officers were able to determine that the shooting occurred in an alley behind the residence.

There is no suspect information at this time. This case is under investigation.