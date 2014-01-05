Winter weather impacting flights into, out of Tenn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - As a blast of winter weather moves across Tennessee, airlines are delaying or cancelling flights to and from the area because of difficulties with ice and snow around the country.

At Memphis International Airport, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and U.S. Airways cancelled or delayed flights from Chicago, New York, Detroit and Houston.

Multiple flights on Delta Airlines, Southwest and American Airlines destined for Nashville International Airport were reporting delays of more than three hours and cancellations. The flights were from a variety of locations, including New York, Chicago and Denver.

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee's southeastern corner reported no delays or cancellations early Sunday afternoon.

