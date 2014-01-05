Man in toddler-slapping plane case to be sentenced

ATLANTA (AP) - A man who admitted to slapping a crying toddler on an Atlanta-bound flight is set to appear in court for sentencing.

Joe Rickey Hundley pleaded guilty in October after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He is set to be sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say Hundley used a racial slur to refer to the 19-month-old boy and then hit him under the right eye as the flight from Minneapolis began its descent to the Atlanta airport in February.

The misdemeanor simple assault charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to a year and a fine of up to $100,000. Prosecutors have recommended six months in prison, but Hundley reserved his right to argue for a lower sentence.

The judge isn't required to follow the recommendations in the plea agreement.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.