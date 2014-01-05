Man in toddler-slapping plane case to be sentenced - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - A man who admitted to slapping a crying toddler on an Atlanta-bound flight is set to appear in court for sentencing.

Joe Rickey Hundley pleaded guilty in October after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He is set to be sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say Hundley used a racial slur to refer to the 19-month-old boy and then hit him under the right eye as the flight from Minneapolis began its descent to the Atlanta airport in February.

The misdemeanor simple assault charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to a year and a fine of up to $100,000. Prosecutors have recommended six months in prison, but Hundley reserved his right to argue for a lower sentence.

The judge isn't required to follow the recommendations in the plea agreement.

