Fired Chattanooga police Officer Mickel Hoback wants job back, not money

After a nearly five-year legal battle, fired Chattanooga police Officer Mickel Hoback could get $680,000 from the city soon.

But he'd rather have his job back.

A December ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit upheld a 2011 jury verdict here that sided with Hoback over what was deemed an illegal firing. The jury awarded him the $680,000, and U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier added on legal fees amounting to $100,000 for his two attorneys -- Mike Richardson and Phillip Lawrence.

