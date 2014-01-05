Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences graduate setting her sights on Mars

By 2025, there could be a human settlement on Mars. At least that's the goal for Mars One, a Netherlands-based nonprofit organization that recently selected its first round of candidates to be considered for a one-way ticket to the red planet.

A 2004 graduate of Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences made the first cut, as did a native of Gallatin, Tenn.

Mars One picked 1,058 people in its initial application round, out of more than 200,000 people from around the world who applied.

