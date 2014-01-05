GA braces for frigid weather

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters expect a winter storm to bring snow and frigid temperatures to central and north Georgia.

The National Weather Service expects the state will receive a combination of rain that changes to sleet or snow on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and single digits by Tuesday.

Forecasters have warned of black ice and wind gusts strong enough to topple trees in some areas.

Meteorologists have said that wind chills could drop to as low as 15 degrees below zero.

Parts of north Georgia could receive up to three inches of snow. A half-inch in expected around Atlanta and central Georgia.

