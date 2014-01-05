Extreme cold means extra care for critters in the greater Chatta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Extreme cold means extra care for critters in the greater Chattanooga area

Posted: Updated:

As the Scenic City braces for an onslaught of winter weather, Chattanooga area pet owners should keep their furry friends in mind while making preparations to combat the cold.

The approaching storm could be bring the coldest temperatures to the area since 2003, and could set a record, Tony Reavley, chief of Hamilton County Emergency Services, said after a Saturday afternoon conference call with National Weather Service officials.

"It's going to be 60-plus hours below freezing," Reavley said. "That's going to create issues within itself."

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.