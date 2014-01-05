Extreme cold means extra care for critters in the greater Chattanooga area

As the Scenic City braces for an onslaught of winter weather, Chattanooga area pet owners should keep their furry friends in mind while making preparations to combat the cold.

The approaching storm could be bring the coldest temperatures to the area since 2003, and could set a record, Tony Reavley, chief of Hamilton County Emergency Services, said after a Saturday afternoon conference call with National Weather Service officials.

"It's going to be 60-plus hours below freezing," Reavley said. "That's going to create issues within itself."

