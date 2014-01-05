Gym mat death of GA teen still being questioned

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - Each weekday, the mother and father spend hours camped outside the county courthouse with signs. Some drivers wave and honk. Others jeer.

It's been a year since Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson's son was found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat at his school. Investigators called it a freak accident. They determined 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson fell head-first while reaching for a shoe and was trapped. Almost a day passed before his body was discovered.

The Johnsons don't accept those findings. Their attorneys say authorities may have covered up evidence that someone killed him. Last month, about 200 people joined his family outside the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta for a rally, and word spread through social media. Now the U.S. attorney for middle Georgia is conducting a review. Findings haven't been released.

