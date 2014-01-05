Coldest weather in over a decade expected in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Parts of Tennessee were facing the prospect of single-digit temperatures and wind chills as much as 15 to 18 degrees below zero as a mass of arctic air headed for the state.

The National Weather Service forecast on Sunday called for plunging temperatures, with a high in Nashville reaching only 7 degrees by Monday morning. Swaths of western Tennessee were preparing for several inches of snow.

Morristown meteorologist Sam Roberts says the last time temperatures in East Tennessee hovered near 0 was in 1996.

The National Weather Service says the arctic air is expected to remain through Tuesday.

Areas west of the plateau are expected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow while the upper Cumberland region and plateau could get 2 to 4 inches.

