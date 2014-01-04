Funding for NICU follow-up centers in Tennessee may be in jeopardy

Michael Copeland takes tiny steps under watchful eyes.

A team of medical professionals analyzes how the 3-year-old never touches the floor with one of his heels. This boy, whose favorite storybook is "The Little Engine That Could," has come a long way since he was born 12 weeks early weighing less than 2 pounds.

He suffered from apnea that was so severe that he would stop breathing up to 10 times a day when he first came home from a neonatal intensive care unit. He also had stomach issues and sensory perception problems.

