STORM ALERT: Here comes the record-setting cold

There is a good chance we will see a record low tonight in Chattanooga. The record is 9 and that was set in 1970. Tonight I am expecting a low near 7. Skies will be partly cloudy to clear tonight and the winds will brisk and out of the north and northwest. Winds chills will drop between 5 and 15 below zero. So it will be a good night to stay indoors or to check out that winter weather gear.

Sunshine will return for Tuesday, but it will remain cold with highs in the low 20's. Winds will be much lighter so the wind chill will not be as bad. Skies remain clear for Tuesday night with very cold lows near 13. Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and highs finally above freezing. Thursday morning will drop to 23 and partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday afternoon with a high near 49. Friday should be dry and warmer with highs into the low and mid 50's.

This weekend will start of wet with rain likely and highs near 60 or so. Sunday should dry off with 50's, and next Monday looks good with highs into the mid to upper 50's. - Paul Barys

Get the WRCB weather app for your iPhone, Android or iPad.



For Tuesday:



8am... Clear, 8



Noon... Sunny, 14



5pm... Sunny, 21