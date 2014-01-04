Fired Ringgold officer sues woman who accused him of sexual hara - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Fired Ringgold officer sues woman who accused him of sexual harassment

Posted: Updated:

No, I did not hit on that 24-year-old girl, the fired, middle-aged officer claims in a lawsuit. And no, I didn't ask to see her breasts, either.

That is what former Ringgold, Ga., police Sgt. Tom Evans claims in the suit filed in late December in Catoosa County Superior Court. Last February, Evans lost his job after an internal investigation revealed that, in October 2012, he drove an FBI agent, the agent's girlfriend and the girlfriend's daughter across state lines into Chattanooga.

It was a favor, Evans told his bosses, according to an investigative file.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.