Fired Ringgold officer sues woman who accused him of sexual harassment

No, I did not hit on that 24-year-old girl, the fired, middle-aged officer claims in a lawsuit. And no, I didn't ask to see her breasts, either.

That is what former Ringgold, Ga., police Sgt. Tom Evans claims in the suit filed in late December in Catoosa County Superior Court. Last February, Evans lost his job after an internal investigation revealed that, in October 2012, he drove an FBI agent, the agent's girlfriend and the girlfriend's daughter across state lines into Chattanooga.

It was a favor, Evans told his bosses, according to an investigative file.

