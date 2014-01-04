Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Lottery says a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $61 million was sold in Bellevue.

Lottery spokeswoman Kym Gerlock said officials are still trying to verify the exact location where the winning ticket was sold.

It is the first time a ticket sold in Tennessee hit the Mega Millions jackpot since the state began participating in the multi-state game in January 2010. Gerlock says the winner has 180 days to come forward.

The winner numbers of Friday night's drawing were 22-24-25-40-70 and the Mega Ball was 5.

