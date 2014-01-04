'Gone With the Wind' actress dies at 98

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The oldest surviving cast member of "Gone with the Wind" has died in South Carolina. She was 98.

Alicia Rhett played India Wilkes in the 1939 film starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable.

Kimberly Farfone Borts is spokeswoman for the Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community in Charleston, S.C. She told The Associated Press that Rhett died about 5 p.m. Friday at Gadsden, where she had lived since August 2002.

In the movie, India Wilkes is a sister of Ashley Wilkes, with whom Scarlett O'Hara is deeply in love before Ashley marries his cousin and Scarlett becomes involved with Rhett Butler.

The news release says Alicia Rhett was born Feb. 1, 1915, in Savannah, Ga.

Farfone said Rhett also was a portrait painter who sketched her fellow actors on the set.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.