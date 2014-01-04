Cleveland city manager rejects Wes Snyder's attempt to rescind retirement

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Wes Snyder is asking to rescind a Dec. 6 retirement letter and keep his job as Cleveland's chief of police.

Snyder submitted the retirement letter two days after security video surfaced showing him meeting with MainStreet Cleveland Executive Director Sharon Marr in a rental warehouse unit on multiple occasions in late November and early December. It appeared that Snyder was in uniform on some of the occasions.

Assistant City Manager Melinda Carroll said Friday evening she received his letter asking to rescind the retirement on Friday afternoon and emailed it to City Manager Janice Casteel, who is on vacation.

