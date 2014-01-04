Structure fire causes $30K in damage to North Shore home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Structure fire causes $30K in damage to North Shore home

At 5:30 this morning The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5800 North Shore Dr.

It took four fire companies about 15 min. to get the fire under control.

Lt. Scott Sheets with Quint 19 stated the fire was contained to one room, rest of the house received smoke damage. No injuries were reported,

The owner was not home at the time of the fire. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damages to the house around $30,000.

