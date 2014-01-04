Early morning fire causes $10K in damage to home

A family using a wood stove to keep warm catches their house on fire. At 2:15 am, Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department responds to a possible house fire at 1755 Highway 127.

When the first unit arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of smoke or fire. Firefighters entered the home to find the homeowner trying to extinguish the fire in the den area.

Lone Oak VFD Assistant Chief, Brandon Miller, reported the wood stove was being used as a heat source for the home.

Flames broke loose from the wood stove and caught the interior wall on fire and traveled into the attic area. Firefighters extinguished the fire and contained it to the den and attic area.

Lone Oak VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower. Walden's Ridge Emergency Services responded to the scene.

Damages are listed at $10,000.