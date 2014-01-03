Channel 3 tribute to Sports Director Keith Cawley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Channel 3 tribute to Sports Director Keith Cawley

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Sports Director Keith Cawley is leaving us.  His final sportscast was Friday night (January 3rd).

Here's a tribute to his busy tenure at Channel 3.  Good-bye Keith, we'll miss you.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.