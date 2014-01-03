Drive By shooting on Vance Ave

Chattanooga Police are investigating a drive by shooting that happened on Vance avenue. Bullet holes pierced several walls inside the home. Some were found a few inches away from a child's bedroom.

Angela Haggard and her family say, they are terrified. Investigators arrived to gather more information Friday afternoon. Shell casings were found in the front lawn.

Three bullet holes marked the living room walls. A handful more were found by the kitchen and near the front door.

The Haggard's also pointed out, the wall right next to a set of bunk beds had several holes.

Investigators haven't named any suspects or confirmed if this incident is a random hit or gang related.