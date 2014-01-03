UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting on Waconda - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting on Waconda Shore Drive

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An arrest is made in connection with a shooting on Waconda Shore Drive on January 3rd.

Justin Charles Baker was located by Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies on Gillespie Road in Chattanooga.  He is charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession of a weapon stemming from the shooting, along with Resisting Arrest and Possession of Marijuana. 

Baker is housed at the Hamilton County Jail.

 

 

