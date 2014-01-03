New charges for suspects in death of Alabama man

New charges have been filed against an Alabama trio in connection with the death of a Dekalb County man.



Thirty-eight-year-old Gary Lee Willis was found dead inside a burning car just outside Fort Payne city limits back in December. Authorities say he had been shot multiple times.



Michael Townsel Jr., Christopher Cagle, and Delia Downs were initially arrested on kidnapping and drug charges. But officials say Cagle and Townsel will be charged with murder in the slaying. Downs is now charged with hindering prosecution.

The investigation is ongoing.