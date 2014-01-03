UPDATE: Cleveland Police Chief Wes Snyder told no to rescinding retirement decision

Two days before his scheduled last day, Cleveland Police Chief Wes Snyder is asking the city manager's office to take his retirement letter back.



Last month, Snyder announced his retirement amid a scandal involving an affair with Main Street Cleveland executive director, Sharon Marr in a rental unit of a controlled storage facility. Friday, Snyder submitted his request saying in part, "He was under 'significant emotional duress' when he made the decision.



Friday night, the city manager responded saying it is not in the best interest of the city of Cleveland to accept the rescinded letter. Synder's retirement will begin Sunday.



