Cleveland Police Chief Wes Snyder rescinds retirement decision - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Cleveland Police Chief Wes Snyder told no to rescinding retirement decision

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Two days before his scheduled last day, Cleveland Police Chief Wes Snyder is asking the city manager's office to take his retirement letter back.

Last month, Snyder announced his retirement amid a scandal involving an affair with Main Street Cleveland executive director, Sharon Marr in a rental unit of a controlled storage facility.  Friday, Snyder submitted his request saying in part, "He was under 'significant emotional duress' when he made the decision.

Friday night, the city manager responded saying it is not in the best interest of the city of Cleveland to accept the rescinded letter.  Synder's retirement will begin Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.