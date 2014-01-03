Salvation Army asking for blankets, heaters - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Salvation Army asking for blankets, heaters

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

With temperatures dropping, the Salvation Army says its in need of blankets and space heaters.

The organization says its received many calls from neighbors needing those things to battle the cold.

Donations of heaters, blankets and money are being accepted at the Salvation Army on McCallie Avenue in Chattanooga.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.