Wild hogs running wild in Georgia neighborhood

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -- Wild hogs are ruining a Dalton neighborhoods landscaping. It's real, and the solution isn't easy. They're coming out at night can't be caught, and the neighborhood is on edge.

"I've never seen anything like it," said neighbor Gary Ward."



Yes, you heard that right. Wild hogs off Dozier Street in the middle of Dalton. The next step was calling the police.

Ward said, "police came over here, and the wild hogs chased the police back to the car. It's crazy."

Crazy enough that Animal Control has yet to figure out a solution. Neighbors say the feral hogs have been ripping up yards for the past week.

Ward said, "two big ones and a couple of little ones running with them. They're just going around terrorizing the neighborhood around here."

As for a solution, "I don't have one, I don't even want to deal with it, I don't have one," said another neighbor Anna Lee Burse.

The Dalton Police Dept. handed it over to Animal Control which is run by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. They can't shoot them because they haven't harmed anything other than landscaping but neighbors are beginning to worry.

Burse said, "if a child is outside and sees it and wants to play with it. Hey, that mother will tear him up because they got tusks."

Neighbors say the feral hogs are only coming out of the nearby woods at night. Animal Control officers have never had to deal with something like this.

They think they've narrowed down their resting spot. The next step is figuring out how to trap them without hurting the hogs or themselves.