Escapee from SC mental hospital captured in TN

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - A South Carolina mental hospital patient committed after authorities said he killed his mother and stepfather has been captured in Tennessee.

The Department of Mental Health, which would not name the man because of privacy laws, said the patient was captured Friday morning at a hotel off Interstate 40 west of Nashville, TN. However, the Oconee County Sheriff's office said in a news release that the patient was 39-year-old Jason Carter.

Authorities say Carter killed his mother and stepfather in 2006 and wrapped their bodies in plastic. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and then hospitalized.

Department of Mental Health officials say they don't know how he got the money for a hotel but don't believe Carter committed other crimes.

The agency says the escape is under investigation.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.