Channel 3 PM Forecast

A few showers and storms will be ending tonight as the sun goes down. Humidity levels will remain high for the rest of this week. Normal highs are near 90 and normal lows are near 70. So the temperatures right into next week will remain seasonable.

Wednesday through Friday will see a typical summer weather pattern setting up with isolated showers developing mainly in the higher elevations later in the day with the heating from the sun.

Saturday through Monday should have a smaller chance for any rain with highs averaging near 90. Eclipse Monday looks okay for now with no rain and just partly cloudy skies. But that event is still 7 days away so stay tuned!

Download the WRCB weather app for more information. Paul Barys

For Tuesday:

8AM...74º, Mostly Cloudy

12PM...82º, Mostly Cloudy

5PM...87º, Scattered Showers