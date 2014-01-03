Channel 3 PM Forecast

Showers will become a bit more numerous for the end of the week and into the weekend. In the meantime for the next 48 hours, the chance for rain will be slight. Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with lows near 60. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80's with only a small chance for a shower north of the city. Tuesday night will be comfortable with lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80's.

For the end of the week and through the weekend highs should be in the mid 80's humidity levels will be higher and scattered showers and storms will be possible.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. Paul Barys

For Tuesday:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 62

Noon... Partly Sunny, 76

5pm... Partly Sunny, 82