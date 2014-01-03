Wal-Mart recalls card table and chair sets for finger amputations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is recalling about 73,400 Mainstays five-piece card table and chair sets because the chairs can unexpectedly collapse, posing a fall hazard or potential finger injury.



The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that Wal-Mart has received 10 reports of injuries, including one finger amputation, three fingertip amputations, sprained or fractured fingers and one report of a sore back.



The recall includes the Mainstays card table sets with a black padded metal folding table and four black padded metal folding chairs. "Made by: Dongguan Shin Din Metal & Plastic Products Co," the company that made the chair cushions, is printed on a white label on the bottom of the chairs.



The sets were sold at Wal-Mart stores across the U.S. and on its website from May 2013 through November 2013 for about $50.



Consumers should immediately stop using the set and return it to Wal-Mart for a full refund. Individuals may contact Walmart at (800) 925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT on Sunday.