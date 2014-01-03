Both Passat and VW sales fall sharply in December

A Volkswagen Passat sits on display on the deck of the Hunter Museum of Art in Chattanooga during a Volkswagen dinner and reception for international media in this file photo. Photo by Jenna Walker/Times Free Press

Volkswagen of America today reported sharply lower Passat and overall vehicle sales in December.



U.S. sales of the Chattanooga-made Passat dropped 36 percent in December as the midsize sedan suffered from a comparison against a huge month in 2012, according to the company.



Overall, VW posted a 22.7 percent decline in sales for the month versus December 2012. For the year, VW sales are off 6.9 percent, the carmaker reported.



Still, Mark McNabb, Volkswagen of America's chief operating officer, said total December sales of 34,015 units was its second best for the month since 1972.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





