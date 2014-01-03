UPDATE: Rescue team to airlift hikers from Smokies

A specialized team from North Carolina will use a helicopter to extract three distressed hikers from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

"Responding rangers are stabilizing the men in the field with dry clothing, sleeping bags and shelter," said Kent Cave, supervisory ranger with the National Park.

Cave said the men "are being treated for hypothermia and possible frostbite," He described the hikers as "very weak" and unable to walk.

Cave identified the men as Shawn Hood, Steven White and Jonathan Dobbins, all from Gaffney, S.C. He said the men range in age from 21 to 32.



