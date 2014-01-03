What were the most popular baby names in TN last year?

Emma and William are the top baby names in Tennessee for the third year in a row.

The Tennessee Department of Health released their annual list on Thursday. William has been the number one name chosen for new baby boys born in Tennessee for seven straight years. Emma repeats as the most popular name for Tennessee baby girls after taking the top spot on the list in 2011 and 2012.

Here's the list:

Girls:

Emma Ava Sophia Olivia Abigail Isabella Madison Elizabeth Emily Addison

Boys:

William Mason Elijah James Noah Jacob Liam

Ethan

Jackson

John

Read more at WBIR's website.

