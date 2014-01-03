Memphis grandmother calls 911 for beer

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - Authorities say a Memphis grandmother was arrested after she called 911 for beer.

A police affidavit shows that 68-year-old Rosie M. Pate was taken into custody Wednesday night, charged with domestic assault and making a 911 call in a non-emergency situation.

Police said Pate became angry with her granddaughter and slapped her with an open hand when she wouldn't buy Pate beer. The affidavit said Pate then dialed 911 seeking "police assistance in getting a beer."

Pate was released from jail on her own accord and she has a court date Friday. Court records do not show if she has a lawyer.

