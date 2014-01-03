UPDATE: Snow blankets parts of Signal Mountain

After a dusting of snow hit the Tennessee Valley overnight, some roads had patches of snow and ice.



The Tennessee Department of Transportation Smartway map showed possible icy conditions on roads in Grundy County and Bledsoe County.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News reporter Dan Kennedy reported that roads atop Signal Mountain have been salted and cleared, with no apparent traffic issues for drivers.

Tom McCurdy is from Pennsylvania and spent time in Chicago. Now he's living in the South and he says that while he's seen much bigger snows, there's always the chance for ice.

"This just seems to be the start of Winter, the big show's not here yet," said Tom McCurdy. "It starts off with a little bit of snow, which melts, then it gets cold, then it snows on top of the cold and then you're off the highway somewhere."

"You just have to be careful, because on the mountains, there's a lot of ditches and no room for error," said Jan Smith.



For 20 years, Jan Smith has worked at Pruetts Grocery Store. The snow won't keep her from coming to work even on a slow morning. She said most folks got their groceries Thursday night. She said milk and bread went fast.

In fact, Channel 3 caught up with Mayfield Milk delivery driver John Bush as he replenished stock at Pruetts and other stores on the mountain.



"I started at about 4, 4:30 and have had no problems on the roadways.. on the mountain or in Red Bank," Bush said.

Bush doesn't mind the snowy weather because it's good for the milk business, he said with a laugh.

Check out the latest road conditions with the WRCB Traffic app.

