Clearing, but cold today

Good Friday! After getting some light dustings of snow last night (even a few spots getting 1" on the Plateau), we will now see skies clearing with cold air settling in.

Winds will die down as well this afternoon, but still have a northerly component to them so it will still be a cold flow of air. The high in Chattanooga will only reach 33, but it may not get out of the 20s in some spots.

We will stay chilly tonight with clear skies and lows in the upper 10s and low 20s.

Saturday, winds will shift and blow in from the south, allowing us to warm into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Another front will bring more rain showers followed by light snow showers Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Following this front, we will see even COLDER air moving in. Highs starting next wee will be in the 20s, and lows will be in the low to mid 10s.

FRIDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 20

Noon... Sunny, 26

3pm... Sunny, 33

