Road closures due to weather conditions

The winter weather is making for some slick road conditions and causing some roads to be closed. Officials ask that you use caution if you must go out.

Hamilton

Roberts Mill Road-closed

W Road-closed

Shoal Creek Road-closed

Bradley

I-75 near the Charleston exit, mile marker 32-33 road is icy.

South Lee Highway has icy conditions.

McMinn

Reports of slick roadways

Meigs

Reports of slick roadways

Rhea

Roads have coating of snow

Walker

Reports of slick roadways

Whitfield