Road closures due to weather conditions

The winter weather is making for some slick road conditions and causing some roads to be closed.  Officials ask that you use caution if you must go out.

Hamilton

  • Roberts Mill Road-closed
  • W Road-closed
  • Shoal Creek Road-closed

Bradley

  • I-75 near the Charleston exit, mile marker 32-33 road is icy.  
  • South Lee Highway has icy conditions.

McMinn

  • Reports of slick roadways

Meigs

  • Reports of slick roadways

Rhea

  • Roads have coating of snow

Walker

  • Reports of slick roadways

Whitfield

  • I-75 sb at mile markers 333 and 336, icy conditions
  • South By-pass west of Abutment Road, icy conditions

 

 

 

