One person injured in shooting on Waconda Shore Drive

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigation a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The call came in just after 8, out near Highway 58 to the 9-thousand block of Waconda Shore Drive. A Channel-3 crew arrived on scene after the victim was transported.

According to Hamilton County dispatchers the victim was shot in the abdomen.

A neighbor to the shooting tells Channel-3, " I was gettin' ready to watch the Alamaba ballgame and we heard like 3- shots about 2 houses down from the area..
"You hate it to be like that.  You think you live in a nice quiet neighborhood.. But you know."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has no leads on a suspect at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

