Hamilton County inmates may soon have options for visitation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County inmates may soon have options for visitation

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County inmates may soon have more options when it comes to visitation with family.

County commissioners plan to meet Friday to discuss visitations through computer monitors, instead of the thick sheet of bulletproof glass.

The digital visitation would allow family members to use their home computers or tablets.

During the meeting, the cost, and pros and cons will be discussed along with other issues as well.  They say the digital communication would reduce over-crowding during visitation hours.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.