Locals prepare for winter weather

As the snow flurries fall, locals are running to the stores to get last minute items.



"Trying to get prepared, trying to get to the store because everything will be gone if I don't get there quick," said Angie McFarland. "I don't know what I'm going to get, but I'm going to try and prepare for enough food for a week at least."



McFarland says she doesn't mind the snow for a short period of time.



"I don't like it to last a long time, just to go sledding," said McFarland.



But the flurries aren't just about fun. TDOT has crews working, making sure the roads are safe for you to drive on.



"We've already put a light coat of salt out and on the bridges and stuff and on the roadway. Now we're just keeping an eye on the roadway, making sure it doesn't freeze," said Ricky Byrd, Highway Maintenance Assistant Superintendent.



He says on Monteagle Mountain, they have to be prepared.



"It's nothing new. The guys that drive the trucks, they're aware of what's going on. Which is a good thing because they would know where all the spots are," said Byrd.



It's all in an effort to keep black ice to a minimum.



"We've got plenty of salt, plenty of workers, we're ready to go," said Byrd.



All McFarland hopes for is a little accumulation.



"I hope in the morning and tomorrow night I'm sledding," said McFarland.