Ooltewah man glad for the Affordable Care Act

January 1, 2014 is a major turning point for many who were uninsured. John Harris counted down the days when President Obama's new health care law went into effect. The father of 4 from Ooltewah was diagnosed with a rare genetic blood disorder several years back.

John says, he was devastated when his doctor explained the details surrounding his crippling condition. More bad news followed when Blue Cross Blue Shield dropped him a month later. He was unable to find another health care provider that would insure him.



John is now grateful he won't be denied health care. The Affordable Care Act now makes it illegal for insurance companies to deny people who have preexisting medical conditions, coverage.