Girl trapped in washing machine

An eleven-year-old Utah girl had to be rescued from an unusual place, the family washing machine.

Firefighters say she got in there playing a game of hide and seek, and was stuck for nearly 90 minutes.

Her mom says, it was scary in the moment, but they were laughing about it at the end of the day.

