Death investigation underway in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A death investigation is underway in Chattanooga.

Police answered a call to the 3200 block of Calhoun Avenue on an unresponsive person Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the yard.

EMS took the body to the medical examiner to determine cause of death.  No signs of foul play were found.

The victim's name has not been released

 

