Well-known Cleveland coach and teacher killed in crash

A Bradley County community is mourning the loss of a well-known teacher and coach. "Coach" Randy Geren, 67, was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.



Geren taught Economics and Driver's Ed at Cleveland High School for 30 years and coached basketball there in the late 1970s.



Those close to Coach Geren said he had a personality larger than life.



"I could go through another hundred lives and never meet another Randy Geren," said Cleveland High School basketball coach and Geren's close friend, Chuck Condo.



"We had a ball together," he said. "He was Mr. Excitement."



Geren died in a single-vehicle crash Monday after losing control of his SUV while driving through a curb on Georgetown Rd.



"It's really tough. The guy has done so much."



Condo and Geren taught together for decades at the high school and were coaching partners in the late '70s. The two have been fishing buddies ever since.



"When you were talking to him -- it didn't matter whether you were a student or an adult -- you felt like you were the most important person in the world, and that he cared about you."



Geren touched a lot of lives, whether it was in the classroom, on the basketball court -- or even at the local barbecue joint.



"Coach Geren would come in at least twice a week," said Anne McClendon of Dave's Spiced Right BBQ in Georgetown.



McClendon said he would walk in the door and light up the whole place.



"He would have us all laughing. He was always smiling. And he loved the coconut pie," she said, noting Geren would get at least two or three desserts each time.



Geren was a special customer, a dad, grandpa, teacher, coach and a great friend.



"He could talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere," Condo said. "He's just one of those great people that you're so fortunate to have been around."



Visitation was held Thursday evening. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland.