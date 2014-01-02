Former Police Chief Bobby Dodd picks up papers to run for Hamilt - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Police Chief Bobby Dodd picks up papers to run for Hamilton County sheriff

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Former Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd, who retired Tuesday, picked up qualifying papers this afternoon to run for Hamilton County sheriff.

Current Sheriff Jim Hammond is seeking reelection.

The election is in August.

