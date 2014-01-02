Expect some delays on U.S. 27 southbound - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Expect some delays on U.S. 27 southbound

Posted: Updated:
Work is underway to remove the broken trailer from U.S. 27. Work is underway to remove the broken trailer from U.S. 27.

Traffic is back to normal on U.S. 27 after a broken-down semi trailer blocked one southbound lane between Signal Mountain Road and Manufacturers Road.

The oversized load carried by the semi made for slow going for southbound commuters, as crews work to repair the trailer to remove the large, cylindrical load and unblock the road.

The area is under a years-long construction project, which has reduced the shoulders of the roadway, making passing difficult for motorists.

Get the WRCB Traffic app to avoid traffic delays and be aware of the latest traffic conditions.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.