UPDATE: Expect some delays on U.S. 27 southbound

Traffic is back to normal on U.S. 27 after a broken-down semi trailer blocked one southbound lane between Signal Mountain Road and Manufacturers Road.



The oversized load carried by the semi made for slow going for southbound commuters, as crews work to repair the trailer to remove the large, cylindrical load and unblock the road.



The area is under a years-long construction project, which has reduced the shoulders of the roadway, making passing difficult for motorists.



