Chatsworth to offer reduced cost rabies vaccinations Saturday

After a recent case of a rabid cat biting two victims in Chatsworth, the Murray County Humane Society is hosting a rabies clinic Saturday 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.



Jason Osgatharp, manager of Murray County Environmental Health, said in a news release, "This is an excellent service the Humane Society is providing to the public, so we encourage everyone with pets that need to be vaccinated for rabies to please take advantage of this opportunity and get that done now."



Maintaining annual rabies vaccinations for pets is required as a matter of public health law.



According to the North Georgia Health District, rabies is always present to one degree or another in wild animal populations such as raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks.



The cost for the vaccination is $10. For more information call 706-264-7739.



For more information about rabies and its prevention, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

