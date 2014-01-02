(WRCB) - Are you ready for some real winter weather? Tons of cold air is sitting just to the north of us,and it poised and ready to slip into the Southeast.

Tonight we will see a few showers ending early and as the cold air filters in some of the light rain showers will turn to snow showers. Wind will be strong and out of the northwest. Wind chills will feel like it is in single digits. I am not expecting any accumulation in the valleys, but on some of the higher elevations in our area we may see a dusting. The best chance for accumulation tonight will be in the Blue Ridge Mountains of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Smokeys!

SEE MORE | Channel 3 Storm Alert iRadar



Friday will be very cold with sunshine returning. Winds will quite brisk and out of the north to northwest. Highs will approach 33 but wind chills will be near 15 to 20. Friday night will be fair and cold with lows near 20 in the city and in the teens elsewhere. Winds should die down.



Saturday will see some improvement with highs into the mid 40's and mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. Now on Sunday another blast of cold air will approach. Before it gets here rain showers will break out ahead of the cold front. Highs should climb into the mid 40's.

By Sunday night as the cold air slips in we could see more snow showers especially north of the city. Less than one inch is possible in the higher elevations with just a dusting in the valleys. This is of course subject to change.



On Monday I expect it will be very cold with highs only in the mid 20's and partly cloudy skies. On Tuesday it will be even colder in the morning with lows near 10 in the city and into the single digits elsewhere. Highs on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies will be in the low to mid 20's. Wednesday morning will be a bit warmer with lows in the mid teens, and highs Wednesday will climb into the mid 30's. Another shot of some light rain is possible late Thursday.



Download the WRCB weather app for the interactive radar. - Paul Barys



For Friday:

8am... Clearing, Windy, 18

Noon... Mostly Sunny, Windy, 25

5pm... Sunny, Breezy, 32